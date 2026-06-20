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South Carolina receives $1 million grant for road projects

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
I-77 express lanes proposal killed by Charlotte transit board
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SOUTH CAROLINA — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1 million grant to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This funding is allocated for new road projects aimed at reducing congestion and expediting transportation improvements across the state.

The grant provides the state with the flexibility to partner with private companies on these projects or to establish new toll lanes.

ALSO READ: Proposed state move to recoup I-77 toll lane costs sparks outrage

Secretary Justin Powell, an official with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, said the state can now work with private companies for projects - or establish new toll lanes.

A similar initiative is being pursued in North Carolina, where the North Carolina Department of Transportation is working to add toll lanes to I-77 south of Charlotte. This project has faced opposition from Mecklenburg County leaders.

Mecklenburg County leaders recently reaffirmed their opposition to the I-77 toll lane project. This renewed stance follows the drafting of an amendment by North Carolina state lawmakers. The proposed amendment would require municipalities that voted against the toll project to reimburse $60 million.

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