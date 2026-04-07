South Carolina removes dozens of abandoned boats from waterways

SOUTH CAROLINA — In South Carolina, abandoned boats are being removed from the state’s waterways.

The Department of Natural Resources and the nonprofit “Wounded Nature-Working Veterans” dismantled and hauled away 17 vessels near Johns Island this week.

It’s part of an effort to restore health and safety to South Carolina waters.

“These have been polluting the waterways of South Carolina,” said Shannon Bobertz, chief of staff for SCDNR. “When you have these boats that are hidden under the water, they’re navigation hazards. They’re also injuring fish and wildlife.”

Crews already removed 61 other abandoned vessels in addition to the boats removed Monday.

In North Carolina, Duke Energy is suing over abandoned boats on Lake Norman. Channel 9 told you about the lawsuit last week -- in the complaint, Duke says the abandoned vessels are a danger to boaters. But the boat company says Duke does not have the full story.

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