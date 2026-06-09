Rock Hill sells 25 acres of failed Carolina Panthers HQ site to Novant Health

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill has sold part of the land of the failed Carolina Panthers practice facility site to Novant Health.

Rock Hill City Council approved a purchase and sale agreement with Novant Health Monday afternoon for development of a medical campus on approximately 25 acres at Palmetto Research Park, per a release. It is located at Palmetto Parkway and Mt. Gallant Road.

Plans for a Panthers practice facility fell through in 2022. Palmetto Research Park is a 209-acre site.

“Novant Health has a longstanding history in our area, known for an exceptional standard of care. We’re so pleased they’re choosing to grow their regional footprint at this premier site in Rock Hill. We’ve targeted life sciences at Palmetto Research Park given the stability, global demand, and high-paying jobs the industry brings,” Mayor John Gettys said. “Novant Health’s medical campus aligns well with that vision as we continue to pursue additional recruitment opportunities.”

Leaders voted to rezone the land last April.

The investment is estimated at over $300 million and expected to bring in 255 jobs, the release said.

©2026 Cox Media Group