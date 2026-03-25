South Carolina Senate passes restrictions on some THC products

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — South Carolina state senators recently passed regulations for drinks and gummies that contain THC, which is part of a crackdown after some users suffered medical issues.

The legislation is designed to keep products from kids and teens.

The main part of the bill is that it would prevent people under 21 from purchasing THC products, including gummies and drinks. It also places some restrictions on how they can be purchased, which has become a controversial topic.

“I actually think it’s fantastic, because it’s putting parameters and laws that we can go by, because before we didn’t have that,” said Gina Stevens, who owns stores that sell alcohol and liquor in Indian Land.

She supports House Bill 3924, which passed the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill also limits where the products can be sold to liquor stores and places with permits to sell THC products.

“That is terrible policy. We’re taking THC and liquor and putting them together,” said Ed Sutton, D-Charleston, on Tuesday on the Senate floor.

Sutton pushed back against plans to allow retailers with beer, wine, and hemp licenses to sell the products with limited doses behind the counter.

He argued that the products are helpful to veterans like him, who have suffered from PTSD and pain.

“What we’ve done here is a slap in the face to veterans of South Carolina. Slap in the face to me. I don’t want to get my gummies in the liquor store,” he said.

Workers with Keystone Substance Abuse Services told Channel 9’s Tina Terry over the phone on Wednesday that the change in the law protects vulnerable young people from potentially dangerous products.

“One of our greatest concerns has been all along, from the public health and prevention standpoint, that young people have access to these substances in a variety of different locations in their communities,” said Kerri McGuire, Keystone. “And it’s just a little bit too easily accessible for young folks who are probably not equipped to make wise choices when it comes to the use of these items.”

The bill will go to the House, and if lawmakers vote in favor of it, it will head to the governor’s desk. If there are changes, it will go to a conference committee.

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