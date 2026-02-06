SC lawmakers propose ban on THC products to protect children

SOUTH CAROLINA — Lawmakers in South Carolina are trying to ban THC products.

Proposed bills include a partial ban on hemp-derived THC products and a total ban on all THC products.

State representatives say it’s to protect the children. However, dispensary owners have expressed concerns over what would happened to their businesses.

In North Carolina, any cannabis product with more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC is illegal.

