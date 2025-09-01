South Carolina’s new hands-free driving law now in effect

SOUTH CAROLINA — A new law prohibiting the use of phones while driving takes effect today in South Carolina, making it illegal to hold or use a phone with any part of the body while operating a vehicle.

The SC Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act, effective from Labor Day, aims to reduce distractions on the road by requiring drivers to use hands-free devices like earpods or wristwatches.

Although the law is now in effect, fines for violations will not be issued until March.

“I have AirPods, and normally I’m on speaker in the car though anyway,” said Tierra Ray, a frequent driver in South Carolina from Charlotte, who was unaware of the new law but prepared to comply.

“I’m setting a precedence, they’re watching … they’re a long way from driving, but it’s what they see people do,” said BJ Thompson, who often drives with her grandchildren and acknowledges the importance of setting a good example.

The law specifies that while operating a motor vehicle, a person cannot hold or support a mobile electronic device with any part of the body, read or send texts, or watch videos.

Exceptions are made for drivers who are lawfully parked or stopped.

Despite the new regulations, several drivers were observed using their phones at an intersection in Fort Mill, indicating that awareness and compliance may take time to build.

In North Carolina, there is no ban on holding a phone to talk while driving, but texting is illegal unless the vehicle is stopped at a light or sign. Drivers under 18 cannot use electronic devices at all.

VIDEO: South Carolina prepares for start of new distracted driving law

South Carolina prepares for start of new distracted driving law

©2025 Cox Media Group