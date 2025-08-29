South Carolina prepares for start of new distracted driving law

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s new distracted driving law will take effect on Monday, prohibiting drivers from holding or supporting a mobile device while operating a vehicle.

The law aims to reduce distracted driving by making it illegal to hold or support a mobile electronic device with any part of the body while driving.

For the first five months, drivers caught violating the law will receive a warning. However, starting March 1st, fines will be imposed, with a $100 fine for the first offense and a $200 fine plus two points on the driving record for subsequent violations.

“It’s for those people who are not actively doing what they’re supposed to be doing while they’re behind the wheel and that’s driving,” said Trent Faris from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“I thought it was a good idea to prevent the new teen drivers who are concerned with what’s going on in their social media world - versus what’s directly in front of them,” said driver Courtney Neal.

York County driver Rick Porter expressed concern over the extent of distracted driving he has witnessed.

“There are people that are actually watching full movies while they’re driving,” Porter told Channel 9.

Faris mentioned that deputies frequently receive complaints about drivers texting or watching Instagram reels while driving.

The law requires that officers have a clear and unobstructed view of a violation to make a stop. This measure is intended to ensure that enforcement is fair and based on observable behavior.

In North Carolina, the law is similar but includes a ban on all drivers texting while driving and prohibits drivers under 18 from using any electronic device at all, though hands-free devices are allowed for phone calls or navigation.

As enforcement begins, the focus will be on educating drivers and reducing distractions on the road.

