CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a shooting on South Blvd in Charlotte.

A crime scene was set up in the Popeyes parking lot.

Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injures.

The call came in just after noon Sunday.

No word on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

