South End adding Marriott-brand luxury hotel

CHARLOTTE — JW Marriott Charlotte is catering to the VIPs with its newest offering — an $8,000-per-night stay in its presidential suite.

The upscale hotel is part of Ally Charlotte Center. White Lodging and Crescent Communities co-developed that 23-story project.

The hotel has created what it is calling the Elevated Luxury Package to deliver the ultimate experience, says Tom Dolan, director of sales and marketing. The goal is to speak to the high-end traveler and celebrate the hotel as it marks its first anniversary Aug. 17.

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