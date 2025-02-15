South End bar faces penalties over shooting incidents, security failures

CHARLOTTE — Cloud Bar in the South End faces a $3,500 fine or a 35-day suspension of its liquor license following incidents involving shootings, according to the ABC Commission.

The penalties are a result of two separate shootings that occurred at or near the establishment. The first incident took place in May 2024, during which the ABC Commission reported that security measures failed to prevent patrons from carrying guns, and marijuana was discovered in the club’s VIP area. The second shooting occurred on June 30, 2024, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department noted that the bar’s owner was uncooperative during their investigation.

The ABC Commission’s decision underscores the importance of maintaining strict security protocols in nightlife venues to ensure the safety of patrons and the surrounding community.

The bar owner did not want to comment.

