South End branch opening a milestone in Chase’s expansion here

CHARLOTTE — JPMorgan Chase & Co. has reached a growth milestone in North Carolina, and it isn’t stopping soon.

The New York-based bank hosted the grand opening for its newest retail branch in South End on July 11. The location at 2901 South Blvd. marks the 30th Chase branch in the Charlotte market and 60 in North Carolina.

Ryan McGauley, head of business banking for the Carolinas at Chase, said the company is just getting started with branch expansion locally and across the state.

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