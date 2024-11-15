South End office tower inks first office tenant

CHARLOTTE — 110 East, a recently delivered office tower in South End, has landed its first tenant.

Patterson Pope, a Charlotte firm that designs and implements storage system solutions, is moving its headquarters into a 6,565-square-foot spec suite on the tower’s 12th floor. The space is one of the building’s three spec suites, a $4.5 million investment that delivered earlier this fall.

Ben Gold, president and CEO at Patterson Pope, said the new office is a smaller footprint but an upgrade overall for the company. Gold said the firm was able to eliminate private conference space because of 110 East’s shared tenant amenity floor.

