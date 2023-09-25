South End restaurants among food spots to score ‘B’ on Mecklenburg County health inspection

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.
Establishments on the list received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of August, according to data pulled Sept. 8 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database.
Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
A total of 1,125 such establishments, 18 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month.
Several South End spots, including a wine bar and a taco shop at a brewery, are among the restaurants that came up short of an “A.”
