South End restaurants among food spots to score ‘B’ on Mecklenburg County health inspection

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments on the list received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of August, according to data pulled Sept. 8 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database.

Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 1,125 such establishments, 18 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month.

Several South End spots, including a wine bar and a taco shop at a brewery, are among the restaurants that came up short of an “A.”

Check out the list here.

(WATCH: Inspector finds live roaches in meat grinder at Chinese food restaurant in Charlotte)

