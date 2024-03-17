Local

South End’s newest tower set for debut

By Charlotte Business Journal

South End Tower

CHARLOTTE — A $186 million office tower is set to deliver in South End in just a few weeks.

Florida-based Stiles Corp.’s and California-based Shorenstein Properties will deliver 110 East — a 370,000-square-foot, 24-story building — at the end of the month, said Jessica Brown, executive director at Cushman & Wakefield.

110 East, located next to the East/West Station and directly on the Lynx Blue Line, has 13 floors of office on top of a 900-space parking deck. An 11th floor sky lounge will include a 3,000-square-foot terrace, 4,000-square-foot fitness center and conference space. The floor also has 12,000 square feet of leasable office space.

Brown she expects to have tenant announcements soon.

“We’ve had a lot of activity, and we have proposals out,” she said.

