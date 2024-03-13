Carowinds announces summer concert series

CHARLOTTE — Since its opening in 1975, the Paladium Amphitheatre at Carowinds has welcomed well-known artists such as Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Jimmy Buffett, B.B. King, and Mary J. Blige.

However, in more recent years, the outdoor amphitheater hasn’t been as busy as it was in the ‘80s and ‘90s. But on Wednesday, the park announced dates for a summer concert series that includes shows with LeAnn Rimes, Flo Rida, and Skillet.

According to the park’s website, the series will consist of 10 shows featuring more than 30 performances on multiple stages. Concerts will be held on select Fridays and Saturdays in July and August and are included with park admission.

Here’s the schedule so far:

LeAnn Rimes – July 5

Skillet – Aug. 2

Flo Rida – Aug. 9

