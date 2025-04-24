South Meck grad aims to follow father’s NFL footsteps

CHARLOTTE — Born and raised overseas, Jamar Nesbit grew up playing soccer, basketball, and baseball.

Once he made it to the United States, he quickly found a home on the football field.

After a Hall of Fame career at South Carolina and 11 years with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, it’s no shock that Nesbit’s son, Bryson, looks to follow in his footsteps after years of watching his dad closely, even though he didn’t play football until high school.

Bryson earned his first college football offer three games into his career at South Mecklenburg High and earned Big 22 honors.

Now, just six years into playing the sport, he hopes to walk the stage at the NFL Draft.

“As soon as he touched the field, that’s where he felt the most at home,” Jamar said. “This is his journey, and he’s making of it what he’s making of it. His mom and I are just proud and blessed to have been along for the ride.”

In the video at the top of the page, learn how Bryson forged his own path while following his father's footsteps.

