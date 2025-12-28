Southeast Charlotte pedestrian-involved crash sends 1 to hospital

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a crash involving a pedestrian in southeast Charlotte on Saturday evening.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of North Kings Drive and Elizabeth Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A pedestrian had been struck and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. MEDIC said the patient had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

