Southeast leads US in electric vehicle manufacturing and sales

The Southeast continues to lead the nation in electric vehicle manufacturing, according to the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy’s 2024 report on the industry.

The region is home to about a third of all private sector battery and EV investments and more than 30% of anticipated jobs in the industry.

As for EVs on the road, sales grew in 2024 but the Southeast still lags behind the rest of the country in EV market share.

The report shows optimism for more growth this year as January saw an EV sales bump, as well. Impacts from proposed tariffs and losing federal tax credits could slow the industry down.





