Southern Christmas Show returns for 57th year

CHARLOTTE — Ready to sip, shop, and sample your way through one of the largest holiday shows in the country?

The 57th annual Southern Christmas Show returns to the Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte from Nov. 14-24. This year’s theme is the 12 Days of Christmas and more than 400 holiday merchants from the Charlotte area and around the country will showcase the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies, and more.

New this year, attendees can take a break from shopping and watch Christmas movies at the show. In addition, Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu Bailey in the 1946 holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will make her Southern Christmas Show debut during the second weekend, Nov. 22-24. Grimes will meet with fans and have her cookbook for sale.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Adult tickets can be purchased online now through Nov. 13 on the show’s website for $18. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Tickets are also available for $16 at participating Harris Teeter stores with a VIC card through Nov. 24.

Tickets for Preview Night on Nov. 13 cost $28. A portion of each ticket sale on Preview Night will be donated to the show’s charity partner The Sandbox, which supports local families who have children with cancer or other life-altering illnesses.

Tickets for the Early Bird VIP morning on Nov. 16 from 8 to 10 a.m. cost $24 online and at the door.

Girls Night Out is Nov. 22 from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $13 and will only be sold at the door for Girls Night Out.

Onsite parking costs $10, and valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or credit card.

For more information on the show, go to southernchristmasshow.com.

