SouthPark After 5 returns to Symphony Park

CHARLOTTE — A free family-friendly entertainment series returns to SouthPark this week.

SouthPark After 5 kicks off Thursday at Symphony Park at the corner of Barclay Downs Drive and Carnegie Boulevard, adjacent to SouthPark Mall.

Each concert features live music, hands-on art experiences, food trucks, and craft drinks.

The event runs from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday from April 18 through May 23. The band schedule is listed below.

Attendees can bring blankets and chairs to sit on the lawn.

Most of the concerts are free but the May 9 edition of SouthPark After 5 will include a special ticketed tie-in to the Wells Fargo Championship. Tickets and more information are available at southparkafter5.com.

The weekly lineup will include:

April 18 — Sol Fusion and face painting with Face Art & More.

April 25 — On the Border Eagles tribute and caricatures with Charlotte-based artists.

May 2 — Shelley Ruffin the Sounds of Memphis and coloring station with The Broken Crayon.

May 9 — Yacht Rock Schooner (Wells Fargo Championship concert ticketed event).

May 16 — Landslide Fleetwood Mac tribute and spring flower giveaway.

May 23 — Coconut Groove Band Steely Dan tribute and community coloring wall with Draw It.

