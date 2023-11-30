SouthPark apartment community targeted for redevelopment

CHARLOTTE — Northwood Ravin is eyeing a SouthPark apartment community it purchased nearly a decade ago for redevelopment.

The local multifamily developer filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Nov. 27 for a site plan amendment for Pinehurst on Providence at 3902 Providence Road.

Northwood Ravin purchased the complex for $45.1 million in December 2014, according to previous CBJ reporting.

It sits on 36 acres just north of Providence and Fairview roads

