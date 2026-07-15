SouthPark lands HQ as manufacturer exits Chapel Hill

CHARLOTTE — A global building materials manufacturer has relocated its American headquarters to Charlotte from Chapel Hill.

Armacell, which manufactures foam for the equipment insulation market, has signed a seven-year lease for a 4,541-square-foot office at Carnegie X in SouthPark, said Dillard Williams, senior director of leasing at The Spectrum Cos. Williams and Managing Director Virginia Luther represented the landlord in the transaction.

Armacell moved into the new office earlier this month. The company’s Americas headquarters had been located in Chapel Hill since late 2015.

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