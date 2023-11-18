SouthPark steakhouse named among OpenTable’s ‘Top 100 Restaurants in America’

CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 continues to rack up national accolades. The upscale steakhouse in SouthPark has landed on OpenTable’s annual list of the “Top 100 Restaurants in America” for a second consecutive year.

Steak 48 is the only North Carolina restaurant to make the list for 2023.

The steakhouse is one of the most sought-after reservations in Charlotte. The brand delivers high-quality steak, from Wagyu to dry-aged options, and sides such as corn crème brûlee and the double baked truffle potato.

There’s also a raw bar, seafood towers and extensive fresh seafood options such as ahi fillet and whole jumbo Alaskan king crab legs.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: Inspector finds live roaches in meat grinder at Chinese food restaurant in Charlotte)

Inspector finds live roaches in meat grinder at Chinese food restaurant in Charlotte





©2023 Cox Media Group