SouthPark’s free ride service tops 27,000 trips since launch

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Thousands of people are using SouthPark’s free microtransit program each month, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The SouthPark Skipper has completed over 27,000 rides and driven 36,000 passengers since launching in November.

A nonprofit pays for the service that offers on-demand rides from point to point throughout the SouthPark area.

A free shuttle service is also operational in the Ballantyne area.

It’s called the Ballantyne Bold, and it’s available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

