South Park launches free shuttle service

CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit the South Park area, you may not have to walk.

On Thursday, South Park Community Partners helped the Charlotte Area Transit System launch the South Park Skipper.

It’s a free shuttle service for visitors, neighbors, and employees.

It will be available through the CATS app and could possibly start operating in other neighbors too.

“What we’re hoping is this will become a model for the rest of our community. What we really want to do is look at the data and see how consumers behave, how people use the service, and what lessons we can learn from that,” said South Park Community Partners CEO Adam Rhew.

That expansion, however, could not come until after the one-year pilot program is up.

The fleet of electric shuttles is expected to start offering rides on Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

