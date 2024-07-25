Southwest Airlines to get rid of open seating

CHARLOTTE — Southwest Airlines has announced it will be getting rid of its open seating policy for the first time in history.

The company made the announcement in a release Thursday morning.

The airline said the change will allow it to charge a premium for some of the seats on its planes.

Those premium seats will offer more legroom, according to the release.

However, Southwest Airlines said the changes will not go into effect until sometime next year.

