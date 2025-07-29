Southwest begins booking assigned seats for future flights: What to know

For the first time in 53 years, Southwest Airlines is officially selling assigned seats to passengers with a variety of new seat preferences for flights, starting in January 2026.

The new assigned seating options, which the Dallas-based carrier first announced last summer, is Southwest’s attempt to offer customers more flexibility when flying with options including extra legroom seats, preferred seats and standard seats, while helping bolster the business’ bottom line and stay competitive across the industry.

What to know about Southwest Airlines assigned seat bookings, new fare types

In a departure from the iconic open seating policy, as well as its two free checked bags offer and unique boarding process, Southwest opened its bookings on Tuesday for assigned seats.

Now, at the time of booking, Southwest customers can choose from fare bundles, some of which offer seat selection, as well as access to the different seat types, ABC News reported.

Here’s a snapshot of what’s new

The new fare products include Choice Extra, Choice Preferred and Choice -- formerly called Business Select, Anytime and Wanna Get Away Plus -- along with the previously announced, Wanna Get Away fare class that’s now called Basic.

Choice Extra, the top fare bundle, includes an extra legroom seat, Choice Preferred includes a new preferred seat, and Choice includes a standard seat to be selected while booking. See the full chart of fare comparisons from Southwest here.

Customers can also opt to purchase a seat upgrade to elevate their travel experience.

Rapid Rewards Credit Card members, depending on which card they hold, can select a seat at booking or within 48 hours of departure, regardless of which fare they purchase, including Basic fares.

A-List and A-List Preferred Customers will have access to select a seat at booking regardless of the fare they purchase, including Basic fares.

How will Southwest board flights with new assigned seats

The airline will also start a new group-based boarding process on Jan. 27, 2026, which Southwest said is “optimized for assigned seating and will prioritize Customers into groups based on seat location, beginning with Extra Legroom seats in boarding Groups 1-2.”

Premium fares, Tier Members and Credit Cardmembers will board earlier in the process.

Customers will have the option to purchase Priority Boarding beginning 24 hours before departure to be among the first to board.

©2025 Cox Media Group