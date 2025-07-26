SpaceX launch seen from NC skies in early morning

CHARLOTTE — Residents in the Queen City and the surrounding areas may have seen something unusual in the sky Saturday morning.

Before the sun was up, shortly before 5 a.m., a large streak was spotted by many across North Carolina.

Falcon 9 launches 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/QOwBRtOCEl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 26, 2025

The streak was from a SpaceX launch out of Florida.

SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 with 29 Starlink satellites that will be put into orbit.

Starlink is a type of internet engineered by SpaceX.

VIDEO: Fireball streaks across South Carolina sky (Credit: William Jackson)

