SpaceX launch seen from NC skies in early morning

CHARLOTTE — Residents in the Queen City and the surrounding areas may have seen something unusual in the sky Saturday morning.
Before the sun was up, shortly before 5 a.m., a large streak was spotted by many across North Carolina.
Falcon 9 launches 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/QOwBRtOCEl— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 26, 2025
The streak was from a SpaceX launch out of Florida.
SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 with 29 Starlink satellites that will be put into orbit.
Starlink is a type of internet engineered by SpaceX.
VIDEO: Fireball streaks across South Carolina sky (Credit: William Jackson)
