Special Olympians across North Carolina attend Camp SOAR in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Special Olympians from across North Carolina are in Charlotte for summer camp.

Camp SOAR stands for Special Olympics Athletic Retreat.

This year, over 300 campers and volunteers are participating in a variety of activities like swimming, tennis, and even pickleball.

Channel spoke with one participant who said she looks forward to the camp every year.

“It makes me feel very happy to meet new volunteers, and it’s just so joyful to meet new people,” said Camp SOAR participant Jocelyn Gaines.

Campers are partnered with a one-on-one volunteer counselor who assists them in making the most of their Camp SOAR experience.

