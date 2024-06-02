Police investigating homicide after responding to welfare call at Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to check on the welfare at a home in north Charlotte, and they discovered a man had been shot to death.

The call for service came in around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to CMPD. Officers went to a home on Echo Glen Road, in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.

Inside the home, officers found a man who had been shot. MEDIC was called but the victim was pronounced dead at the home.

Detectives say they’re now conducting a homicide investigation at the house. Crime scene investigators searched through the home and collected physical evidence, according to CMPD.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

We’re working on getting more details on this shooting. Check back for updates.

