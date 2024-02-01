Special task force could reduce violent crime backlog in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is proposing a new plan to end the state’s backlog of violent crimes.

According to WOLO in Columbia, there are more than 11,000 indictments that are at least three years old and still pending in South Carolina’s system.

The backlog is becoming too much from some of the Palmetto State’s smaller counties.

To help, the proposed Violent Crimes Case Reduction Unit would work with the solicitor general’s office to tackle the backlog. Progress would show in two to three years.

Wilson told WOLO the pilot program would cost more than $1.5 million.

