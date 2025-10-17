Spectrum Center unveils $245M renovation, promising premium fan experience

CHARLOTTE — The Spectrum Center is prepared to welcome back the Charlotte Hornets players and fans after months of renovations.

The city of Charlotte says the $245 million in tourism tax funds spent on the upgrades will create a better fan experience.

The city says the renovations come with more luxury, more choices, and more diverse events. Some of those luxury pieces include gathering spaces, the HondaJet Courtside Club where food and drinks are available for people looking for a premium experience. Upgraded bars and suites are also available in an effort to attract bigger and better events.

“I really think to get that world-class facility that it needs and deserves, I think we accomplished that, so, it’s a sense of pride,” Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian said.

For people just looking to catch a game or a concert, nearly half of concession items will be new, and a lot of the checkout locations are now grab-and-go to try and speed up the concession process. There are also 1,400 additional seats in the lower bowl.

While Hornets fans will get to see basketball here Wednesday, there are also other events coming meant to attract diverse audiences.

“This is a community asset, and we have to represent the community that we serve,” Julian said. “So, we work really hard to make sure that we have something for everybody.”

The first acts for the venue include Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Lainey Wilson, and NBA Youngboy.

In recent years, the Spectrum Center has steadily hosted around 125 events annually, and they expect that number to go up next year.

For Hornets fans going to the season opener in the new Spectrum Center Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The first 12,000 fans will get a free t-shirt.

