Spectrum Center completing final renovations

CHARLOTTE — The finishing touches of the Spectrum Center’s renovations are going up as the arena prepares to welcome back the Charlotte Hornets and a full slate of artists this fall.

Renovations include a new brewery, better bathrooms and a new locker room for visiting teams. The goal is to create a better fan experience.

The City of Charlotte is spending $245 million to upgrade the Spectrum Center, which turns 20 years old in October. The money comes from tourism tax, 1% on food and 2% on hotel rooms, paid by Charlotte residents and people visiting the city.

Back in June, Channel 9’s sports team previewed the arena renovations during the Hornets Draft Special. Today the team let us inside to see how it’s progressed.

The Belk Main Concourse is currently under construction. There are upgrades to the suite entrances. The 5th Street executive entrance, for club and suite members, is getting a refreshed path for easier travel.

Two new dining sections are getting a ‘modern sophistication’ theme in the North District with a large bar, 360 service all around and 2 grab-and-go options on either side.

The South District is getting a ‘southern hospitality’ theme with a warmer, darker tone and 360 bar access all around.

There’s a new bar on the east side. There will be harvest tables and TVs for people to enjoy while they hang out.

In the seating area, the Hornets are adding 1,400 more seats to the lower bowl. This allows the space to open up, giving it a different feel. People can hang out and feel attached to what’s happening in the area, whether it’s basketball or another event.

A spokesperson for the Hornets said you can see the new renovations beginning Oct. 19, with seven events in eight days. Billie Eilish, Laney Wilson and NBA YoungBoy are a few of the artists who will be performing at the arena this fall.

The Hornets’ home opener against the Brooklyn Nets is scheduled for Oct. 22.

WATCH: Hornets in final phase of Spectrum Center’s $250 million renovation

Hornets in final phase of Spectrum Center’s $250 million renovation

©2025 Cox Media Group