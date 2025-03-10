Speed and impairment suspected in fatal crash on The Plaza

CHARLOTTE — A fatal motor vehicle crash occurred on Friday at 12:04 a.m. in the 5000 block of The Plaza, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Jose Neptaly Lopez Rivera.

The crash involved a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, which was found severely damaged at the scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the incident, with speed and impairment suspected as contributing factors.

Upon arrival, first responders found Rivera injured, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by MEDIC.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Rivera was traveling east on The Plaza at a high rate of speed when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

Toxicology results are pending to confirm whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

