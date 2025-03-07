MEDIC: 1 dead after car slides off road, catches fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after their car slid off the road and caught fire in east Charlotte overnight Thursday, MEDIC said.

It happened on The Plaza near Eastway Drive around midnight, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Charlotte Fire crews and CMPD had the area blocked off for hours.

About two hours after the crash on The Plaza, CMPD responded to a deadly crash in north Charlotte.

Police said it happened in the 5300 block of Sunset Road around 2 a.m.

1 dead after crash in north Charlotte, CMPD says

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, MEDIC said.

We’re asking police for more information on the victims in both crashes.

