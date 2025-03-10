Spirit to add 6 new routes from Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Spirit Airlines will launch service to six new and resuming destinations from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) this May, expanding travel options for Charlotte area residents.

The new destinations include Baltimore, Detroit, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Philadelphia. This expansion will increase Spirit’s service from CLT to 16 destinations with 17 peak-day departures, just in time for summer vacation.

“Our Charlotte guests have embraced Spirit’s high-value travel options, which is why we’re excited to introduce new, nonstop flights so they can visit even more destinations beginning this May,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines in a news release. “The new service also invites more guests from across our network to discover everything the Queen City has to offer.”

