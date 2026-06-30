Splash pads closed due to drought, frustrating families trying to beat the heat

Cities across the Foothills, including Hickory, Morganton, and Lenoir, are keeping their splash pads closed because of drought conditions.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty saw some families pull into the splash pads at Kiwanis Park on Tuesday, only to turn around after learning about the closure.

It has been very dry across the Foothills over the last several months, and the city of Hickory is currently in Stage 2 of low-inflow protocol. All residents are being asked to follow current water restrictions, including irrigating no more than twice a week.

Those restrictions include keeping the splash pads, which attract thousands of children every summer, off-limits. The restrictions also mean no washing your cars at home and no filling pools.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News, hear how people who work out in the heat are staying safe while doing their jobs.

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