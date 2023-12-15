Sports training center at UNC Charlotte setting up athletes for Olympics

CHARLOTTE — A hidden gem in Queen City is paving the road to Paris for elite athletes.

At any moment, the United States Performance Center at UNC Charlotte plays a major role in the country’s athletic success.

Founded by Ike Belk and David Koerner, the facility helps local, aspiring Olympians train. Political Beat’s Joe Bruno was given a full tour of the center, which is now hosting the top two field hockey teams in the world: New Zealand and the U.S.

“It’s one of the best-kept secrets ... in this region of the country. It’s pretty amazing,” Koerner said.

Belk’s grandfather, the founder of the well-known department store, was heavily involved in the Olympic community and passionate about UNC Charlotte’s success. Through the center, his grandson is continuing the legacy of his family’s involvement in Olympic success.

“It really is just the continuation of the legacy of what I mean, I’m really here, you know, for them, to continue their race of what they started,” Belk said. “So my grandfather was heavily involved in the Olympic Committee; you know, he was on the board for countless years, and philanthropically, just, you know, donated half.”

