Sprouts’ opening aims to alleviate NoDa food desert

CHARLOTTE — For an area that’s as popular and walkable as Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, it has surprised people for years that it has taken this long to get more grocery store options.

On Friday, the food desert gets relief as Sprouts opens in the One NoDa Park development at 36th and Tryon streets. Over a hundred people lined up early to get a first look at the new store.

When it comes to deciding where to build a grocery store, you have to consider a lot of factors because the margins are extremely tight.

That includes who is shopping there. In 2016, the median income for this store’s zip code was $28,034. That jumped up to more than $51,000 based on the latest census data from 2023.

How people can access the store is also important. The new Sprouts is within walking distance of a transit line and thousands of apartments. There’s also limited parking.

Store manager Willie Pringle gave Channel 9’s Joe Bruno a tour ahead of Friday’s grand opening, and he says his team is extremely excited to fulfill NoDa’s desire for a grocery store.

“This is a food desert, and Sprouts is coming to bring some great fresh ingredients to the NoDa area,” Pringle said.

Sprouts is known for its produce, its private label, and viral products. This is the third location in Charlotte -- the others are in Ballantyne and Steel Creek.

