More food options on the way for west Charlotte food desert

CHARLOTTE — A new resource is being created in west Charlotte to help address food insecurity in the area.

Historic West End Partners just bought a shopping center at 1121 Beatties Ford Road, near Oaklawn Avenue. They plan to transform it into what they call the Thrive Food Hub.

The concept will have a convenience store, Beatties Ford Corner Market, that offers fresh food. The hub will also have a commercial kitchen and rotating pop-up restaurants, as well as open space for meetings and dining.

The fresh food options will include EBT-eligible foods.

The property, built in 1986, sold on May 22, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report. Thrive Food Hub is currently in its soft opening phase and has its first resident chef: Bite Your Tongue Authentic New Orleans Cuisine owned by Martine Clark.

More is being done to attract grocers to food deserts in our area. In May, Mecklenburg County commissioners approved $1.5 million for West Coast-based Spanglers Market to help build a grocery store on the corner of Koehler and Statesville avenues.

And next year, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. will open in NoDa.

The Historic West End Partners purchase was financed by Uwharrie Bank and a grant from Fifth Third Bank’s Neighborhood Investment Program. They are

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Big impact’: Planned grocery store brings relief to NoDa residents)

‘Big impact’: Planned grocery store brings relief to NoDa residents

©2024 Cox Media Group