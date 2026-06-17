St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners to be announced

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday is the day that one lucky winner will get the keys to a brand new house in Channel 9’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Back in April, Channel 9 sold 27,000 tickets to help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to ensure that families don’t have to spend any money to get life-saving treatment.
This year, the 2026 Dream Home is a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house in Waxhaw, North Carolina, with an estimated value of $695,000. There are also five other prizes up for grabs, including a brand new car.
Watch Channel 9 at 7 p.m. Wednesday for our special presentation with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and we’ll be choosing the winners live.
St. Jude Dream Home Winners
- $2,500 Publix Gift Card:
- CMA Awards Trip, Courtesy of 96.9 The Kat:
- 2026 Toyota Corolla:
- $5,000 Belk Gift Card:
- $10,000 Ashley Shopping Spree:
- Dream Home Winner:
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