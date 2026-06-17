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St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners to be announced

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway prizes
2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway prizes
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday is the day that one lucky winner will get the keys to a brand new house in Channel 9’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Back in April, Channel 9 sold 27,000 tickets to help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to ensure that families don’t have to spend any money to get life-saving treatment.

MORE INFO >> St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

This year, the 2026 Dream Home is a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house in Waxhaw, North Carolina, with an estimated value of $695,000. There are also five other prizes up for grabs, including a brand new car.

Watch Channel 9 at 7 p.m. Wednesday for our special presentation with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and we’ll be choosing the winners live.

St. Jude Dream Home Winners

  • $2,500 Publix Gift Card:
  • CMA Awards Trip, Courtesy of 96.9 The Kat:
  • 2026 Toyota Corolla:
  • $5,000 Belk Gift Card:
  • $10,000 Ashley Shopping Spree:
  • Dream Home Winner:

©2026 Cox Media Group

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