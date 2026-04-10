St. Jude Dream Home tickets go on sale next week as builders add personal touch

WAXHAW, N.C. — With just six days left until tickets go on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home, builders, designers, and partner companies gathered for the annual floor‑signing tradition at this year’s home in Waxhaw.

Before the finished flooring is installed, crews write their names, prayers, and messages of support for the future family who will live there.

Among those taking part was Chris Kowal of ITC Millwork, whose company donated all of the non‑cabinetry woodwork for the home, including beams, baseboards, stairs, and crown moulding, a contribution valued at about $20,000.

All materials and labor for the Dream Home are donated, ensuring that every dollar from ticket sales goes directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude provides lifesaving treatment for children without families ever receiving a bill for care, travel, lodging, or food.

Tickets for the Dream Home go on sale next Thursday at 6 a.m. They cost $100 each, with only 27,000 available.

The fundraiser is expected to generate $2.7 million for St. Jude. The winning ticket will be drawn on June 17.

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