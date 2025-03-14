St. Patrick’s Day Parade bringing road closures to Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — On Saturday, several streets in Uptown will be closed for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, affecting travel throughout the area.
The following streets will close for the parade and festival:
Festival closures start at 5:30 a.m. and will reopen at 8 p.m.
• S. Tryon St. between Brooklyn Village Ave. and 3rd St.
• Levine Avenue of the Arts between S. Tryon St. and S. Church St.
• Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. between S. Church St. and S. College St.
Parade route closures start at 10 a.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m.
• S. Tryon St. between 3rd St. and 9th St.
• 3rd St. between S. Tryon St. and S. College St.
Parade staging area closures start at 8 a.m. All lanes open by 8 p.m.
• N. Tryon St. between 9th St. and the N. Tryon St./N. Church St. Connector
• 11th St. between N. Church St. and North College St.
• W. 10th St. between N. Church St. and N. Tryon St.
• Montford Point St. between North Tryon St. and N. College St.
• 9th St. between N. Church St. and N. College St.
