Stabbing on CATS bus leads to arrest of Kannapolis man

CHARLOTTE — A Kannapolis man is being held on no bond after police said a fight on a Charlotte Area Transit System bus led to a stabbing.

Cellphone video shows the bus pulled over by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on Woodland Drive in east Charlotte on Saturday.

CMPD is charging Micah Ragin with assault with a deadly weapon.

Ragin and another man got into a fight on a bus and were told to get off, CATS officials said.

Ragin stabbed the man he was fighting with in the knee, threw his knife in the creek and then got back on the bus, according to court documents.

The man stabbed was taken to the hospital and needed nine stitches.

