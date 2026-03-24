Stanly Community Career Fair to connect job seekers with employers

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County residents looking to advance their careers are encouraged to attend the Stanly Community Career Fair on April 16, hosted at Albemarle Public Housing.

This event offers a prime opportunity to connect with local employers and explore various job openings. Attendees are advised to come prepared with updated résumés and professional attire to maximize their networking potential.

It will be held at two locations:

Albemarle Public Housing: Main Office, 300 S. Bell Ave.; Elizabeth Heights, 509 Martin Luther King Dr.

VIDEO: Teacher, nurse honored for saving Stanly County student who was choking at lunch

Teacher, nurse honored for saving Stanly County student who was choking at lunch

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