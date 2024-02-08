Stanly County to discuss fluoride in drinking water

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County commissioners will hear a presentation about fluoride in the drinking water at its next meeting on Feb. 19, the county manager told Channel 9.

However, Stanly County doesn’t have a water treatment plant.

The manager said the city of Albemarle and the town of Norwood operate the county’s raw water treatment plants so any direct action would have to be taken by those municipalities.

