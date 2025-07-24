Stanly County parents to hold public forum for better schools

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Parents in Stanly County are organizing the “Better Stanly County Schools Forum,” Thursday night.

Organizers say they plan to share information about the school district and are looking for parent’s thoughts. They said it’s a chance to learn more about the schools, share ideas and concerns, and help shape a stronger, brighter future for our students.

They plan to bring the results to the Stanly County School Board.

The forum is from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center & Livestock Arena in Albemarle.

Channel 9 learned parents will bring up a number of topics, including talks of consolation and redistricting and playground equipment.

In June, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned there is not a general fund for playground equipment in the district’s budget.

Parents said the playground at Millingport Elementary is unsafe and needs to be replaced. The PTO at Millingport had been fundraising for a new one, but believe the district should foot the bill.

Esposito recently learned that some playground equipment from Ridgecrest Elementary, which closed in 2012, was moved to Badin Elementary. A spokesperson for the school district said the work was done by a certified playground company, and the pieces were still in good condition and met safety standards.

The district said, “The move and installation of the equipment was paid for by a school fundraiser.”

