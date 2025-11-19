Stanly County roads to get 12 miles of new pavement

RALEIGH — Drivers in Stanly County can expect smoother rides soon as a $3.3 million resurfacing contract has been awarded to J.T. Russell and Sons Inc. by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The contract involves resurfacing over 12 miles of roads, including sections of U.S. 52, N.C. 740, and six secondary routes in Stanly County, NCDOT officials said.

The improvements include:

U.S. 52 from north of Finch Road to Lavasque Street

N.C. 740 from the Northeast Connector to Catalina Drive and back to the N.C. 740 bypass

Big Lick Road

Elm Street

Northeast Connector

Stony Gap Road

Allenton Street

Cottonville Road

The contractor could start work as early as mid-December and be completed by spring 2027.

VIDEO: Teacher, nurse honored for saving Stanly County student who was choking at lunch

Teacher, nurse honored for saving Stanly County student who was choking at lunch

©2025 Cox Media Group