N.C. Board of Elections assists Anson County after director resigns

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The state board of elections is stepping in to help in Anson County after the recent resignation of the elections director.

While a state investigation is still underway, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito has been investigating several problems and how the state plans to correct them under new leadership.

“I want to be clear about one thing: Today is not about assigning blame to anyone,” said Sam Hayes, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections. “It’s about ensuring that Anson County has a stable professional elections office that is prepared to serve its voters.”

Hayes stood at the Anson County Board of Elections office promising to maintain continuity following the resignation letter by former elections director Neva Helms.

Hayes appointed Gerald Poplin, a former Stanly County elections board member, to oversee operations while they search for new leadership.

He’s also brought in additional staff members from the state and counties to help.

“When we came in, the office was ungovernable,” said Travis Wilson, former deputy director of the Anson County Board of Elections.

Wilson was hired as deputy director alongside Helms in April but only served in that role for three weeks.

Wilson described the experience as “turbulent.”

There was immediate conflict among some Anson County commissioners over discrepancies in his and Helms’ pay, and whether his position was valid, Wilson said.

At the time, the previous director, Sherry Melton, was up for termination by the state board of elections.

Some in the community called for more transparency.

“People were not aware that there was a need for change, and that created the energy that we fought against from day one,” Wilson said.

Esposito asked Hayes, “How will you ensure that this next leadership won’t face those conflicts?”

“We’ll be having conversations with the county,” Hayes said. “We’ve got some commissioners with us today. “Our goal is not confrontation. Our goal is partnership.”

The reasons for Melton’s termination were never made public, but Esposito obtained a copy of the state board of elections’ decision, which states that Melton was found to have “gross mismanagement” and the lack of institutional control over Anson County election operations, including interference with a lawful poll observer, and failing to properly follow ballot-handling procedures.

Wilson said that when he started, he observed several other issues.

A laptop that was used to tabulate results on election night was left out in the same office as documents, which was a problem.

Wilson said he was also concerned with a campaign finance binder, which he said had mistakenly included sensitive documents from candidates.

Hayes told Esposito on Wednesday that they have to plan to move those documents online like other counties.

Hayes said Helms did a great job as director to clean up the office and is positive about the future.

“I hope my concern is reflected in the fact, I’m here, and I’m here with most of my senior leadership,” Hayes said. “I want to demonstrate to the people of Anson County that the state board of elections will stand behind you. It’s what voters of this county expect, and it’s what they deserve.”

Poplin’s first day on the job was Wednesday, which is a temporary solution.

They plan to hire a new director and assistant director, and there is also a regional position available.

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