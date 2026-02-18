State, county leaders demand more testing for toxins at Southside Park

CHARLOTTE — State and county leaders said more testing must be done in and near Southside Park, which has been closed for more than a year after elevated lead and cobalt levels were detected.
The park was built on top of an unlined landfill.
The state shared an image Tuesday night at a community meeting, which showed red grids where lead levels exceeded EPA guidance.
Purple grids show above residential standards for cobalt.
Hatching grids do not have more than a foot of soil between the park and the waste.
